Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts up 33 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 33 points (12-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 victory over the Kings.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder in scoring as he often does and put together his best rebounding night since Nov. 5, coming close to a double-double. In addition to his elite scoring production, he's been active on the defensive end of late, racking up two or more steals in seven straight matchups.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 33 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Cruises to another 30-point outing•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Dishes out 11 assists in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Paces Oklahoma City in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pops for 30 points in rout•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Continues torrid run of production•