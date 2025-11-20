Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 33 points (12-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 victory over the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder in scoring as he often does and put together his best rebounding night since Nov. 5, coming close to a double-double. In addition to his elite scoring production, he's been active on the defensive end of late, racking up two or more steals in seven straight matchups.