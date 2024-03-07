Gilgeous-Alexander registered 37 points (13-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 win over the Trail Blazers.
Gilgeous-Alexander got back on the 30-point train after failing to hit the mark in the loss to the Lakers. Few players in the league are as productive and consistent as Alexander, who is averaging 31.1 points, 6.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals this season.
