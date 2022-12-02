Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

The emerging star missed Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs -- his second absence of the season. If he remains out Saturday, Jalen Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski may start again. In November, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 35.7 minutes.