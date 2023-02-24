Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to right ankle soreness.
Gilgeous-Alexander played 40-plus minutes for the sixth time this season during Thursday's loss to the Jazz, and he posted 39 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. However, he's dealing with an ankle issue before the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable against Phoenix, Tre Mann will likely see increased run.
