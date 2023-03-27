Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain.
Gilgeous-Alexander tweaked his ankle on a drive to the hoop during Sunday's game in Portland, and while he was able to finish that game, it appears the ankle swelled up on him on the trip back to OKC. It wouldn't be shocking to see SGA skip the first game of a back-to-back against the 25-51 Hornets, and if he does hit the sidelines, that would likely result in a start for Isaiah Joe and extended minutes for Aaron Wiggins and Tre Mann.
