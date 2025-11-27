Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 40 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 15-17 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 win over the Timberwolves.

This was Gilgeous-Alexander's 91st consecutive game with 20-plus points, which now stands as the third-longest streak in NBA history. This was also the second, 40-plus-point performance of the season for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he guided his team to yet another win. The Thunder have now opened the season 18-1, and they remain undefeated in the NBA Cup.