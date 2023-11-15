Gilgeous-Alexander posted 28 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven steals, six rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 123-87 win over the Spurs.

The seven steals were a career-high total for Gilgeous-Alexander, who achieved the production despite not getting a full workload in the blowout win. Though Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring is down a tick this season from last (from 31.4 points to 29.3 points per game) due mostly to a decline in trips to the free-throw line (from 10.9 per game to 6.5), his numbers are up in every other category except for blocks, where he's still averaging 0.7 per contest. He's also played in all but one of the Thunder's first 11 games, providing welcome returns for those who selected him with a top-five overall pick in fantasy drafts.