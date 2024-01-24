Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 33 points (10-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and five steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 win over Portland.

This was the seventh game of Gilgeous-Alexander's career with at least five steals, and this was his third double-double of the campaign. He's been particularly hot over his last three games, churning out averages of 32.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 3.0 turnovers on 45.9 percent shooting from the field.