Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 34 points (12-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 win over Orlando.

Gilgeous-Alexander was up to his usual tricks once again Tuesday, continuing to put together the best stretch of his young career. He currently ranks as the best player in fantasy, no mean feat when you consider the names he is ahead of. The constant threat of missed games is a real concern for managers but at this point, you simply have to cross your fingers and toes and hope that he can stay healthy.