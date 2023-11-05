Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deal with a sprained left knee, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micic saw increased playing time in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence during Friday's loss to the Warriors and will likely see an uptick in minutes once again Monday.
