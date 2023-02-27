Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen) has been ruled out Tuesday against the Kings.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right ankle soreness and an abdominal strain. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next opportunity to do so will be Wednesday against the Lakers. Isaiah Joe will likely continue to start Tuesday.
