Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

A bruised right hip kept Gilgeous-Alexander out of the Thunder's most recent contest, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.6 minutes.

