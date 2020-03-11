Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Removed from injury report
Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
A bruised right hip kept Gilgeous-Alexander out of the Thunder's most recent contest, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.6 minutes.
