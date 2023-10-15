Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is out Sunday versus Charlotte.
Gilgeous-Alexander will rest alongside Oklahoma City's main contingent of contributors. His next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Efficient numbers Thursday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Available Thursday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will rest Monday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Stifled in season-ending loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Goes off in second half•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Good to go Wednesday•