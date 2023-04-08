Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale for rest purposes, joining a handful of rotation players on the sidelines. With the Thunder locked into the 10th seed, Gilgeous-Alexander will earn a few extra days off before they take on the Western Conference's No. 9 seed on Wednesday. Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters and Jared Butler could all see expanded roles Sunday.
