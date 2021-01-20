Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven assists and five rebounds over 27 minutes of action Tuesday, as the Thunder fell to the Nuggets 119-101.

After posting a monster double-double with 33 points to fuel a comeback win over Chicago on Friday, SGA fell more in line with his season averages Tuesday. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old has at least 14 points in all but one game this season.