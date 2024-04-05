Coach Mark Daigneault said Friday that Gilgeous-Alexander returned to Oklahoma City on Thursday and will miss the final two games of the Thunder's current road trip, Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was already ruled out for Friday's matchup in Indiana, but he'll also miss Sunday's contest in Charlotte. Daigneault said the team is worried the superstar point guard will lose his conditioning on the road, as there's less access to gyms while traveling. The Thunder will return to Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Kings, but Gilgeous-Alexander's status for that game remains to be determined. Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe should continue to see increased playing time until Gilgeous-Alexander is cleared for a full workload.