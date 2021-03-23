Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points (11-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in Monday's win over Minnesota.

Returning from a one-game absence, Gilgeous-Alexander picked up where he left off with his fourth 30-point effort in his last six games. Gilgeous-Alexander's assist numbers haven't been spectacular of late (nine assists in his last three games), but he made up for it Monday with a pair of blocks and a steal on the defensive end.