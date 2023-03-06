Gilgeous-Alexander (hip/COVID-19 protocols) accumulated 38 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 17-19 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over the Jazz.

After a five-game absence due to a left hip flexor strain as well as a stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Gilgeous-Alexander returned with a flourish Sunday. Though Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault suggested over the weekend that Gilgeous-Alexander could sit out one half of the Thunder's four remaining back-to-back sets this season and also see his minutes monitored more carefully, no restriction was evident in his return to the lineup. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't scale back his aggression on the offensive end either, as his 19 trips to the free-throw line tied a career-high total.