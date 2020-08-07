Gilgeous-Alexander posted 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-92 loss to the Grizzlies.

Friday was one of SGA's worst outings of the season. He'd only scored 10 points or fewer two other times this season, and both were before the New Year. He had been playing well in the bubble, averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals before this disaster. That said, we should expect him to hover around those numbers more often than not, as Friday was an extreme outlier performance.