Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points (13-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 113-106 loss to Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored over 30 points for the seventh consecutive game, though his efforts weren't enough to help Oklahoma City avoid a third straight loss. The multi-time MVP is now averaging 32.1 points per contest, the second-best mark of his career. However, Gilgeous-Alexander is recording less than 1.0 steal per game for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, and he also hasn't been the most consistent shooting the ball.