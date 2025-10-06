Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) will remain on the sidelines for Monday's preseason matinee against the Mavericks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Oklahoma City's MVP has yet to make his preseason debut, but that's nothing out of the norm for a superstar early in the preseason. Perhaps he'll get out there for Thursday's game against the Hornets. Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace figure to see a lot of shots falling their way with SGA unavailable.