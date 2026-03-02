Gilgeous-Alexander is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to abdominal strain injury management, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander has looked sharp in his first two games back from an abdominal injury, totaling 30 or more points in each appearance. The Thunder have elected to give him the first half of the team's back-to-back off as a precaution, ensuring that he'll be ready to go for Wednesday in New York. Expect Jared McCain, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe to be much more involved Tuesday without Gilgeous-Alexander.