Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) will not play Friday against Minnesota, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second game in a row due to a left knee sprain he suffered during a loss Monday. It's possible that the team is playing it safe considering the upcoming back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. With the young guard sidelined, Theo Maledon could be in line for a pretty large workload after he played 36 minutes in Wednesday's win.