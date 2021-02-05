Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) will not play Friday against Minnesota, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second game in a row due to a left knee sprain he suffered during a loss Monday. It's possible that the team is playing it safe considering the upcoming back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. With the young guard sidelined, Theo Maledon could be in line for a pretty large workload after he played 36 minutes in Wednesday's win.
