Gilgeous-Alexander ended Monday's 123-121 win over Portland with 35 points (10-24 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 14-14 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the Thunder's previous game against Memphis on Saturday due to a back issue and was at one point ruled out for Monday's contest against Portland. However, the point guard made significant progress leading up to the matchup and was ultimately deemed able to play. Gilgeous-Alexander not only paced all players in scoring in the contest, he also hit the game-winning jumper as the clock expired after Damian Lillard tied the game with 3.5 seconds left in the final period. It was another big moment in what has been a tremendous campaign for Gilgeous-Alexander, who has scored 35 or more points in three of his past four contests and who ranks third in the NBA with 31.3 points per game overall this season.