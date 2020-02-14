Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 17, adds seven dimes
Gilgeous-Alexander put up 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 victory over the Pelicans.
After tallying at least one blocked shot in nine-straight contests, Gilgeous-Alexander has now failed to swat one in each of his last three outings. He did, however, make some very clutch plays in this game to stave off a Pelicans comeback. The 21-year old is having one heck of a breakout fantasy campaign, posting 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game on his way to strong, mid-round fantasy value. The Thunder may not have traded Chris Paul during the trade deadline, but it's been the SGA show in Oklahoma City nonetheless, as the second-year guard is looking like one of the cornerstones of this team's future.
