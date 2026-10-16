Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), a rebound, three assists and a block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an inefficient scoring performance for his standards, but he still finished second on the team in points. The star guard also failed to make a sizable impact as a playmaker with just three assists, but with the regular season around the corner, fantasy managers would be wise not to read too much into this performance. Gilgeous-Alexander remains an elite fantasy option heading into the regular season -- even if his preseason numbers were a bit up-and-down.