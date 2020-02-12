Gilgeous-Alexander notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss against the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander had scored 20 or more points in his previous three outings, but it's worth noting he has reached that 20-point plateau just four times in his last 10 contests. He is firmly entrenched as one of the Thunder's main scoring threats and is averaging 21.3 points per game in four February contests so far.