Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Gilgeous-Alexander has not reached the 20-point plateau in any of his last four games, but he is still scoring at a strong rate while working as one of the primary scoring threats for the Thunder. The second-year guard has scored in double digits in each of his last 43 contests, confirming that the massive improvements he's made over the course of the season are the real deal.