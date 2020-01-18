Gilgeous-Alexander posted 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in a loss to the Heat on Friday.

Not a single Thunder player broke double-digit scoring by halftime in this game, but Gilgeous-Alexander was tied with Danilo Gallinari for the most with nine points. Over his last two outings prior to this one, Gilgeous-Alexander was posting 20.5 points, 13.0 boards, 8.0 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 63.4 percent from the field, and going 9-of-9 from the line in that span. While those numbers are certainly buoyed by his 20-20-10 outing against the Timberwolves on Jan. 13, the 21-year old has really kicked things into gear after his relatively slower start to the season. He's producing top 30 value over the last couple of weeks, and even better over the last four games.