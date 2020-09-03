Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to Houston.

The breakout season came to an end for Gilgeous-Alexander as the Thunder fell agonizingly short of a first-round upset. It was a disappointing end to the season, but 2019-20 still represented a major breakout for the Kentucky product. Based on his current trajectory and the hype he's likely to receive during the offseason, he's likely to be a fairly high pick in next season's fantasy drafts.