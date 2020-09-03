Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to Houston.
The breakout season came to an end for Gilgeous-Alexander as the Thunder fell agonizingly short of a first-round upset. It was a disappointing end to the season, but 2019-20 still represented a major breakout for the Kentucky product. Based on his current trajectory and the hype he's likely to receive during the offseason, he's likely to be a fairly high pick in next season's fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Struggles in Game 5•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Double-doubles in 44 minutes•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Thorough production in Game 3 win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 31 in Game 2 defeat•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 18 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Not on injury report•