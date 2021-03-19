Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, and three boards in 31 minutes of a 116-93 loss to the Hawks on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander managed to flip his rough assist-to-turnover ratio from the previous outing but it wasn't enough to prevent his team from losing its second consecutive game. The third year man's scoring has also dipped as he's made just one three-point shot in that span. He'll face the slumping Rockets on Sunday.