Gilgeous-Alexander finished Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pelicans with 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder get off to a 19-point lead in the first quarter when he registered eight points, three assists and two steals in the frame. He was the only starter on the team with a positive point differential with plus-three as the team failed to hold onto their big lead. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20-plus points and shot 40 percent or better from the field in four of five games to start the 2023-24 season.