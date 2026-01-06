Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 21 points (7-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for his 108th straight game with at least 20 points, the second-longest streak in NBA history. He ended up sitting out the fourth quarter due to the lopsided score, however, and the Thunder continue their cold spell -- this was their second straight loss and second home defeat of the season.