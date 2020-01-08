Play

Gilgeous-Alexander generated 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 overtime victory against the Nets.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 in nine of his last 11 appearances and continues to mesh well with Chris Paul. While Gilgeous-Alexander has seen his assist-to-turnover ratio tumble a bit compared to his rookie campaign, the sophomore has been mostly been sensational while the Thunder have risen to seventh in the Western Conference playoff picture.

