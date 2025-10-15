Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 23 points with full line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander registered 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 preseason win over Milwaukee.
Gilgeous-Alexander can impact the stat sheet like few others, making him an easy, top-3 target for draft day. As long as he can stay healthy, he'll be on a lot of winning fantasy teams this season.
