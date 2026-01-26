Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 24 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during the Thunder's 103-101 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Gilgeous-Alexander led both teams in scoring Sunday, though his 11 field-goal attempts were tied for his second-lowest in a game this season. He still did enough from the field and at the charity stripe to keep his 20-plus-point streak alive at 117 games, inching him closer to tying Wilt Chamberlain's record (126 games), per the Associated Press. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32.1 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 1.2 blocks over 33.9 minutes per game since Jan. 2.