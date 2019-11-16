Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT) while adding two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win against the 76ers.

Most of Gilgeous-Alexander's value in this contest came through his scoring totals. The second-year guard has been a consistent scoring threat for the Thunder this season, registering at least eight field goals made in five of his last seven starts. He averages 19.6 points on 47.7 percent shooting and 46.2 percent from three-point range over that span. He will look to continue his strong scoring run Monday against his former team, the Clippers, on the road.