Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 24 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 win over the Nets.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't feel the stat sheet as much as he's done it in past games, but he still posted a solid stat line while carrying the Thunder to victory. His streak of games with 30 or more points came to an end Sunday, but that shouldn't take away the fact that he's been an absolute stud for the Thunder across all formats.