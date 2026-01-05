Gilgeous-Alexander produced 25 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and six assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled by his standards in Sunday's loss to the Suns, shooting just 36.4 percent from the field, his worst mark of the season. The reigning MVP also failed to record a rebound for the first time this season, and for the first time all year, has gone two straight games without a steal or a block. The 27-year-old superstar has still scored at least 25 points in five consecutive outings, averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.6 minutes per game over that span.