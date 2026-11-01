Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Saturday's 119-98 loss to Houston.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a productive game Saturday, reaching the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season. He also shot better from deep after going a combined 3-for-16 from beyond the arc in his last three appearances. With Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) all sidelined, Gilgeous-Alexander will have more weight on his shoulders, though his shooting percentages could fall if he takes shots that aren't there.