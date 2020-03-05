Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 27 extremely efficiently
Gilgeous-Alexander registered 27 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Pistons.
Gilgeous-Alexander contributed across every category and was incredibly efficient offensively. He scored more in this one than he did in the last two tilts combined (26), but Gilgeous-Alexander has still posted at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances. Friday's bout versus the Knicks represents another excellent opportunity for the 21-year-old sophomore to fill up the stat sheet.
