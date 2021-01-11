Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven boards, six assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes of a 129-116 win against the Nets on Sunday.

Gilgeous-Alexander put up a season high in points while guiding his team to the win. While his recent string of three consecutive games scoring at least 20 points is impressive, he's also nearly doubled his career average in assists per game this year. He'll face the Spurs on Tuesday.