Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31 points (9-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander overcame a difficult perimeter shooting performance by getting to the free-throw line consistently, converting 13 of 14 attempts en route to posting a seventh consecutive game with at least 25 points. However, his two assists were unusually modest, limiting his overall fantasy production despite the strong scoring output. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much, as Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the best and most reliable fantasy options regardless of the format you're playing, thanks to an elite fantasy floor.