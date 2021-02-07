Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 win over the Timberwolves.

With Al Horford (rest) and Isaiah Roby (foot) out, the Thunder could only field nine players. SGA's return was critical if they hoped to split the tilt with the T-Wolves, and he came through with his best scoring total in three weeks.