Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 31 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most productive players in fantasy this season, though by now, that shouldn't be a surprise. Even though the Thunder haven't been at full strength all season long, the star floor general continues to carry Oklahoma City on offense. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in all but one of his last seven contests while also posting solid numbers in peripheral stats. Even though his impressive season might not receive enough attention given the numbers other star players have been posting, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver first-round value across all formats.