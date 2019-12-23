Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 32 again
Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 win over the Clippers.
Gilgeous-Alexander dominated against his former team, matching his career high in scoring after just setting it in Friday's tilt versus the Suns. The sophomore has seen his assists dip playing alongside Chris Paul, but Gilgeous-Alexander has nevertheless showcased solid improvement and remains the future of the franchise for Oklahoma City.
