Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 33 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 132-111 victory over Dallas.

Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent against Dallas, needing only 29 minutes and 12 field goal attempts to rack up 33 points. SGA has been impressively consistent with his production. This game marked his 19th with 30 or more points. Through 23 games Shai is shooting a career best 44.3-percent from behind the arc, while also attempting nine free throws per game. On the defensive end, Gilgeous-Alexander failed to register a steal which ended a streak of 13 in a row with at least one.