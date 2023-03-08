Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) amassed 33 points (14-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 victory over Golden State.

Gilgeous-Alexander continued to score at will Tuesday despite playing through an abdomen injury, knocking down seven of 11 shot attempts in the first half for 15 points before pouring in another 18 on 53.8 percent shooting from the field over the final two quarters. He finished second behind only Stephen Curry with 33 points in the contest and has now scored at least 30 points in three straight. The shooting guard will now sit out for Wednesday's matchup at Phoenix before likely returning to the lineup on Saturday.