Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 35 in season-ending loss

Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 35 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 43 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an efficient performance Saturday, though he scored only four points in the fourth quarter and was unable to lead the Thunder to the NBA Finals for a second consecutive season. Although he struggled with efficiency for much of the series, the superstar point guard posted 24-plus points in five of seven games and reached the 30-point mark three times. He also led all players in assists Saturday and dished out at least seven in all but one game during the Western Conference Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander will now look toward next season following another incredible campaign. The 27-year-old earned his second straight MVP award and finished the regular season averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.2 minutes per tilt across 68 outings.