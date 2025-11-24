Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 37 in three quarters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander logged 37 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 win over the Trail Blazers.
Gilgoeus-Alexander's efficient scoring helped the Thunder jump out to a large lead early in Sunday's contest, eventually leading to him sitting the entire fourth quarter. In three quarters of action, Gilgeous-Alexander racked up game-highs in scoring and assists. The star guard is off to a remarkable start this season, scoring 32.2 points per game while sporting 54.3/41.2/89.8 splits and sitting out of 11 of 18 fourth quarters.
